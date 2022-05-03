Versapay Recognized in AR Automation Category, which is Noted for High Business Value According to Analyst Report

TORONTO, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Versapay, the leader in Collaborative Accounts Receivable, is pleased to announce it has been included in The Forrester Tech Tide™: B2B Payments Augmentation, Q1 2022 report. The report examines the maturity and business value of 14 technology categories that support B2B payment augmentation.

Versapay was included as a sample vendor in the accounts receivable (AR) automation field, which the report lists in the invest category and notes as having high business value. The report finds that, "The rising adoption of e-invoices has spurred more firms to acquire AR automation software to support customer demand and respond to digital transformation. Vendors in the market are increasingly integrating invoice issuing, processing, and payment management capabilities and using robotic process automation (RPA), AI, and APIs to further streamline and automate AR processes."

"As leaders in collaborative accounts receivable, we're proud to be included as a sample vendor in Forrester's report and pleased that the report recognizes the high business value AR automation provides," says Versapay CEO Craig O'Neill. "We are proud to offer a network that serves more than 8,000 clients, processes over $60 billion in payments and handles more than 40 million invoices. Our continued focus is to drive efficiency and cash flow by making billing and payment easy for buyers and sellers."

Versapay is leading the development of these solutions, streamlining and automating AR processes that will transform the AR department and improve customer experience by connecting midmarket and enterprise buyers and suppliers over the cloud. Versapay's collaborative AR platform automates core AR tasks, syncing all data back to Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems. The Versapay platform connects AR staff and other departments with their customers, giving unparallel transparency, an effortless customer experience, and a secure means to transact digitally.

View a copy of The Forrester Tech Tide™: B2B Payments Augmentation, Q1 2022 report to learn more about the AR automation field at https://www.forrester.com/report/the-forrester-tech-tide-tm-b2b-payment-augmentation-q1-2022/RES177215.

About Versapay

Versapay is the leader in Collaborative Accounts Receivable (AR). The Versapay Collaborative AR Network is the first solution that empowers the genius of teams by bridging the gap between suppliers and buyers through a shared, cloud-based portal. Versapay's AR automation solutions and next-generation B2B payments network drive efficiencies and makes billing and payments easier for enterprises, increasing efficiencies, accelerating cash flow, and dramatically improving the customer experience. Versapay has offices in Toronto, Atlanta, London, Amsterdam, and Sydney, and is owned by Great Hill Partners, a Boston-based technology investment firm. Learn more at versapay.com. Join the conversation at twitter.com/Versapay and linkedin.com/company/versapay.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/versapay-recognized-in-ar-automation-category-which-is-noted-for-high-business-value-according-to-analyst-report-301538217.html

SOURCE VersaPay Corporation