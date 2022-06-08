Verta Inc. Named a Cool Vendor in AI Core Technologies by Gartner®

The Company was recognized in the 2022 Cool Vendors™ in AI Core Technologies — Scaling AI in the Enterprise

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verta Inc. , a leading provider of Artificial Intelligence (AI) model management and operations solutions, today announced that it has been included in the list of Cool Vendors in AI Core Technologies — Scaling AI in the Enterprise by Gartner. The report states, "Automating delivery, monitoring, governance and scaling up of AI models is becoming a priority for end-user clients."

"We consider our inclusion in the Cool Vendors in AI Core Technologies by Gartner to be confirmation of our mission to enable customers to move models more swiftly from development into production thereby delivering the business outcomes they expect from their AI investments," said Manasi Vartak, CEO of Verta. "Running a model in production is very different from model building. We continue to innovate and deliver on our product roadmap that provides a platform to ensure operational reliability, governance, security, and scalability of mission-critical, real-time deployments of AI."

With the launch of the Verta Model Catalog, organizations can now have an enterprise-wide portfolio of their model assets spanning model build and run-time environments.

The Gartner report also provides recommendations for data and analytics leaders tasked with AI implementation, including that they should:

Accelerate the time to value from AI initiatives by exploring and leveraging new solutions offered by startup vendors based on your use cases and industry needs.

Explore the breadth of solutions that address your priorities such as faster model development, ModelOps, data quality, AI explainability and security.

Compose AI projects by choosing solutions that allow you to measure ROI, be agile, reduce risk and ensure higher model performance.

Building and managing AI is a collaborative process involving stakeholders across multiple teams and functions. As the number of people increases, management of security, compliance and collaboration not only becomes essential, but also becomes more complex. Verta provides a comprehensive set of roles and permissions to meet the needs of complex security policies while simultaneously enhancing collaboration and productivity for teams and individuals. The platform's user management interface provides administrators with detailed platform audit logs, allowing them to easily establish integrations and apply IT policies and controls in a completely self-served manner.

About Verta

Verta provides AI/ML model management and operations software that helps enterprise data science teams to manage inherently complex model-based products. Verta's production-ready systems help data science and IT operations teams to focus on their strengths and rapidly bring AI/ML advances to market. Based in Palo Alto, Verta is backed by Intel Capital and General Catalyst. For more information, go to www.verta.ai or follow @VertaAI.

