VERTESS Conquers COVID Panic: Completes 12 Major Healthcare Transactions, Poised for Big Q4

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VERTESS (http://www.vertess.com), a leading healthcare mergers and acquisition (M&A) advisory firm, has facilitated 12 significant transactions to date in 2020 despite the many challenges posed by COVID-19. The successes were achieved on both the sellside and buyside within a variety of different healthcare verticals, including behavioral healthcare, durable medical equipment (DME), intellectual and development disabilities (I/DD), and pharmacy. VERTESS anticipates closing an additional eight transactions prior to the end of the year as the market continues to stabilize.

"We've far exceeded our expectations for M&A activity since the onset of the pandemic," noted Bradley Smith, the VERTESS Managing Director/Partner who represented several clients in their successful transactions. He added, "Initially, we assumed many deals would wither on the vine as buyers put deals on 'pause.' We worked closely with our clients and buyers to continue discussions and, ultimately, reached the finish line for most of those deals."

In addition, VERTESS has continued to expand its operations and bring on new team members. They added a new Managing Director and a part-time financial analyst during the last seven months. They are currently bringing on additional business development support to connect with members of the healthcare community.

"There has been a significant uptick in the number of people reaching out to discuss their companies and their personal goals," Smith stated. "Whether due to the current healthcare crisis or other external/internal factors, healthcare business owners are seeking help understanding their options. The additional new team members have given us the bandwidth to engage in meaningful discussions with owners. We expect to continue our growth and success in 2021, given the experience and knowledge of our team as well as a strong pipeline."

For more information, please contact Vaughne Glennie at 258325@email4pr.com.

About VERTESS

VERTESS is a healthcare-focused Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) advisory firm that helps owners increase their company's financial value and negotiate the best price when they decide to sell their own company or grow through acquisition. The VERTESS professional team's expertise spans diverse healthcare and human service verticals, ranging from behavioral health and intellectual / developmental disabilities to DME, pharmacies, home care/hospice, urgent care, dental practices, life sciences, and other specialized services and products. Each VERTESS Managing Director has had executive experience in either launching or managing and ultimately successfully exiting a healthcare company.

VERTESS is headquartered in Dallas/Fort Worth, with additional offices in Phoenix, Tucson, Los Angeles, Denver, Boston, Orlando, and Omaha. For more information visit www.vertess.com.

For further information about VERTESS please contact Vaughne Glennie at 258325@email4pr.com or 520-395-0244.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vertess-conquers-covid-panic-completes-12-major-healthcare-transactions-poised-for-big-q4-301166894.html

SOURCE Vertess Healthcare Advisors, LLC