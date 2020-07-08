Vertex Aerospace Partners with BAE on LAIRCM Contract

MADISON, Miss., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertex Aerospace has been selected to lead the installation portion for a KC-130J aerial transport and refueling aircraft contract in partnership with BAE Systems Inc. The team was selected as the U.S. Navy's Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) Aircraft Prototype System Division (APSD) KC-130J Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures (LAIRCM) contract awardee.

BAE is the prime contractor for the program and selected Vertex's Aircraft Integration & Sustainment (AIS) division to lead the installation portion of the contract at its Crestview, Florida location. The AIS Crestview site is co-located with the Bob Sikes Airport, which boasts a fully instrumental 8,000-foot runway providing easy access for all sized aircraft. The facility houses multiple high bay hangars for both fixed and rotary wing aircraft modification and is complemented by over 500,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing, production, and assembly buildings servicing major OEMs.

"We have proudly supported our warfighters for over 65 years, and we're honored to continue that service through this collaborative partnership," said Ed Boyington, Vertex Aerospace President and CEO. "This win is a testament to the trust the aerospace industry places in Vertex for our reputation of providing high-quality, cost-effective services."

With a 50 percent veteran workforce, Vertex understands the challenges faced by the defense sector. The mid-level aerospace company has developed a strategic contract management approach offering responsiveness and agility to ever-changing requirements.

"We have perfected the balance of cost, schedule, performance, and supportability and are able to offer our customers best-value services for mission success," said Don Davis, Senior Vice President of Vertex's AIS division. "We look forward to working with BAE and NAWCAD to deliver innovative and cost-effective solutions for our warfighters."

During the five-year contract, a total of 19 KC-130J aircraft will undergo modification and installation of the LAIRCM system. The LAIRCM advanced missile warning system will stop missile threats, significantly enhancing the KC-130J aircraft's overall capabilities.

About Vertex Aerospace

Vertex Aerospace offers a global capability and complete solution for aftermarket aerospace services. The Mississippi-based Company's agility, rapid deployment capability, and customer optimization have distinguished it from competitors for over 65 years. Vertex operates in over 100 locations worldwide servicing over 2,400 fixed and rotary wing airframes. Information about Vertex can be found at vtxaero.com.

