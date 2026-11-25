The clock is ticking for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX). The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is scheduled to announce an approval decision on povetacicept in the treatment of IgA nephropathy (IgAN), a chronic kidney disease, by Nov. 30, 2026.

The company already has four approved franchises. Vertex makes most of its money from its cystic fibrosis (CF) drugs. Casgevy is the first FDA-approved CRISPR gene-editing therapy and treats two rare genetic blood disorders -- sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia. Journavx is a non-opioid pain medication with strong growth potential. Vertex also picked up Palsonify, a drug that treats a rare hormonal disorder, in its September 2026 acquisition of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex could be only days away from landing its fifth franchise. Should you buy Vertex before the FDA decision?

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