Vertex Indirect Tax Determination Solution Now an SAP Endorsed App on SAP® Store

Delivers an end-to-end cloud-based solution to meet the tax needs of SAP customers

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) ("Vertex" or the "Company"), a global provider of tax technology solutions, announced today that its Vertex Indirect Tax Determination for SAP ERP and SAP S/4HANA is now an SAP Endorsed App for the North American region. Learn more about it on the SAP® Store.



Endorsed Apps are a category of solutions from SAP’s partner ecosystem that help customers become best-run, intelligent enterprises. Endorsed Apps are selected by SAP for the value they provide to their customers and the proven ability to deliver desired outcomes.

As businesses grow and evolve on a global scale, so do their tax needs. Navigating the ever-changing tax landscape doesn’t need to be complicated. Vertex provides SAP customers access to an end-to-end cloud-based solution designed to automate tax calculations, centralize indirect tax determination and enable organizational advancements. The solution connects seamlessly into a company's SAP ERP and business applications to support reliable tax determination and scale to help accelerate business growth.

"Having our flagship product, Vertex O Series Cloud, recognized as an SAP Endorsed App for North America is a significant milestone for Vertex as it acknowledges our 25-plus year partnership and the joint value we provide customers,” said Brian Wilchusky, senior director of SAP global partnerships, Vertex. "The Endorsed App distinction and premium certification elevates our partnership, providing SAP customers undergoing a S/4HANA transformation the validation and assurance to turn their tax data into insight and intelligence, improving their overall results.”

SAP Endorsed Apps are premium certified with added security, in-depth testing, and measurements against benchmark results. Achieving this distinction and the premium certification provides customers with increased confidence that SAP has evaluated Vertex against their stringent standards.

"Ecosystem innovations are essential to SAP’s vision and delivery of the intelligent enterprise for SAP customers,” said Darryl Gray, Global Vice President, Software Partner Solution Monetization & Success at SAP. "We applaud Vertex on achieving SAP Endorsed App status for their O Series Cloud solution. Partners like Vertex are positioned to help us deliver a cloud-first strategy with integrated innovations, proven to provide value while solving key business challenges.”

Vertex Indirect Tax Determination for SAP ERP and SAP S/4HANA is available for digital discovery purchase at SAP Store, the digital marketplace for solutions from SAP and its partners. SAP Store provides customers with real-time access to more than 2,000 innovative solutions from SAP as well as partner solutions that complement and extend their SAP applications, enabling digital transformation of their business.

For more information on the Vertex Indirect Tax O Series Cloud for SAP, click here.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. is a leading global provider of indirect tax solutions. The Company’s mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for major lines of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex employs over 1,400 professionals and serves companies across the globe.

For more information, visit www.vertexinc.com or follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.

COPYRIGHT © 2023 VERTEX, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS INTENDED FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY, MAY CHANGE AT ANY TIME IN THE FUTURE, AND IS NOT LEGAL OR TAX ADVICE. THE PRODUCT DIRECTION AND POTENTIAL ROADMAP INFORMATION IS NOT A GUARANTEE, MAY NOT BE INCORPORATED INTO ANY CONTRACT, AND IS NOT A COMMITMENT TO DELIVER ANY MATERIAL, CODE, OR FUNCTIONALITY. THIS INFORMATION SHOULD NOT BE RELIED UPON IN MAKING PURCHASING, LEGAL, OR TAX DECISIONS. THE DEVELOPMENT, RELEASE, AND TIMING OF ANY FEATURES OR FUNCTIONALITY DESCRIBED FOR VERTEX'S PRODUCTS REMAINS AT THE SOLE DISCRETION OF VERTEX, INC. ANY STATEMENTS IN THIS RELEASE THAT ARE NOT HISTORICAL FACTS ARE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AS DEFINED IN THE U.S. PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995. ALL FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE SUBJECT TO VARIOUS RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES DESCRIBED IN VERTEX'S FILINGS WITH THE U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION ("SEC") THAT COULD CAUSE ACTUAL RESULTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM EXPECTATIONS. VERTEX CAUTIONS READERS NOT TO PLACE UNDUE RELIANCE ON THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS WHICH VERTEX HAS NO OBLIGATION TO UPDATE.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

For more information, press only:

Rachel Litcofsky

Vertex, Inc.

mediainquiries@vertexinc.com