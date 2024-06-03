Vertex Launches Accelerator+ for SAP ERP, Delivering a Unified Global Platform to Navigate Tax Complexities

Simplified functionality and enhanced operational efficiency for SAP businesses operating domestically and globally

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) ("Vertex” or the "Company”), a global provider of tax technology solutions, today announced the launch of Vertex Accelerator+ for SAP ERP – the next generation tax management tool that combines the features of Vertex Accelerator and Vertex Chain Flow Accelerator into a single consolidated global solution. This innovative solution offers a comprehensive and intuitive interface, simplifying and unifying setup, configuration, reporting and tax management for all global and domestic needs. Accelerator+ enables business growth by streamlining tax processes, facilitating cloud transformation initiatives and establishing a solid foundation for any current or future migration to S/4HANA.



With the rise of digital transformation across various industries, businesses are facing common scalability challenges – including inaccurate tax calculations, manual data handling, compliance concerns and rising costs. Accelerator+, deployed either with Vertex O Series tax engine or Tax Decision Tool for VAT, simplifies these complexities for SAP ERP customers managing global supply chains. The solution provides a multitude of essential features, providing centralization, advanced reporting, geo-location identification and an improved goods movement solution for tax accruals.

"Accelerator+ reflects our dedication to simplifying tax automation and compliance for SAP customers by improving capabilities and usability while reducing complexity and costs. Ultimately, we are providing customers with the necessary technology to support their adoption of SAP S/4HANA,” said Brian Wilchusky, Senior Director of SAP Global Partnerships at Vertex. "Vertex remains committed to assisting SAP customers in achieving positive outcomes and realizing the goals of their business and process transformations.”

Existing customers will have the flexibility and support to utilize the solutions within their current portfolio until their decision to migrate at a time that suits their needs.

Visit here to learn more about Vertex Accelerator+ for SAP ERP. For further details on how Vertex solutions integrate with SAP and to explore our tax technology suite, browse our SAP partner page.

About Vertex

Vertex is a leading global provider of indirect tax software and solutions. The company's mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for major lines of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex employs over 1,400 professionals and serves companies across the globe.

For more information, visit?www.vertexinc.com?or follow us on?Twitter?and?LinkedIn.

Copyright © 2024 Vertex, Inc. All rights reserved. The information contained herein is intended for information purposes only, may change at any time in the future, and is not legal or tax advice. The product direction and potential roadmap information is not a guarantee, may not be incorporated into any contract, and is not a commitment to deliver any material, code, or functionality. This information should not be relied upon in making purchasing, legal, or tax decisions. The development, release, and timing of any features or functionality described for Vertex's products remains at the sole discretion of Vertex, Inc. Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties described in Vertex's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Vertex cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which Vertex has no obligation to update.

