Vertex One Asset Management Inc. Files Updated Management Reports of Fund Performance for the Vertex Alternative Mutual Funds

VANCOUVER, Nov. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Vertex One Asset Management, Inc. ("Vertex One") announced today that it is filing revised versions of the interim management reports of fund performance for the period ending June 30, 2019, (as filed with applicable securities regulators on August 29, 2019) for the Class B and Class F units of each of the Vertex Liquid Alternative Fund, Vertex Liquid Alternative Fund Plus, Vertex Canadian Equity Alpha Fund, Vertex U.S. Equity Alpha Fund and Vertex Bond Alpha Fund (collectively, the "Funds"). The updated interim management reports of fund performance for the Funds correct certain errors noted in respect of the management fees for the Class B and Class F units of the Funds and add disclosure regarding certain of the Funds' use of leverage. The updated interim management reports of fund performance for the Funds will be available at www.sedar.com.

As one of the longest-running alternative investment managers in Canada, Vertex One Asset Management Inc. is proud to be a Canadian-run, employee-owned firm, delivering over 20 years of quality alternative investment solutions for retail and institutional investors.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the Fund Facts and the Simplified Prospectus for the funds before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Alternative funds can only be purchased through a registered dealer and are available only in those jurisdictions where they may be lawfully offered for sale. Information in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, may be forward-looking information. By their very nature statements that constitute forward-looking information are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Vertex One's control. Although forward-looking information contained in this press release is based upon what management of Vertex One believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Any forward-looking information in this news release is provided as at the date of this news release, based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date of this news release. Vertex One undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information contained in this news release.

