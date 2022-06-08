|
08.06.2022 14:37:06
Vertex Pharma: FDA Grants Inaxaplin Breakthrough Therapy Designation
(RTTNews) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) announced the FDA has granted inaxaplin Breakthrough Therapy Designation for APOL1-mediated focal segmental glomerulosclerosis. The Breakthrough Therapy Designation was granted based on the Phase 2 clinical study of inaxaplin in patients with APOL1-mediated FSGS, a form of APOL1-mediated chronic kidney disease.
Also, the European Medicines Agency has granted inaxaplin Priority Medicines designation for APOL1-mediated chronic kidney disease. The PRIME designation was granted based on clinical proof-of-concept data from phase 2 study of inaxaplin in APOL1-mediated FSGS.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!