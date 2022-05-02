Vertex Pharma Issues Updates On Phase 1/2 Trial Of VX-880; FDA Places Clinical Hold

(RTTNews) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) issued updates on its phase 1/2 clinical trial of VX-880, an investigational stem cell-derived, fully differentiated pancreatic islet cell replacement therapy for people with type 1 diabetes with impaired hypoglycemic awareness and severe hypoglycemia. The Independent Data Monitoring Committee reviewed the totality of the safety and efficacy data from the first two patients dosed in part A of the study and recommended advancement to part B, where patients receive the full target dose of VX-880. The company noted that the first patient to receive the full target dose has achieved the day 29 follow-up milestone. VX-880 has been generally well tolerated to date.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals also announced the VX-880 phase 1/2 study has been placed on clinical hold in the U.S. by the FDA due to a determination that there is insufficient information to support dose escalation with the product.