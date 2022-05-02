|
02.05.2022 15:22:34
Vertex Pharma Issues Updates On Phase 1/2 Trial Of VX-880; FDA Places Clinical Hold
(RTTNews) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) issued updates on its phase 1/2 clinical trial of VX-880, an investigational stem cell-derived, fully differentiated pancreatic islet cell replacement therapy for people with type 1 diabetes with impaired hypoglycemic awareness and severe hypoglycemia. The Independent Data Monitoring Committee reviewed the totality of the safety and efficacy data from the first two patients dosed in part A of the study and recommended advancement to part B, where patients receive the full target dose of VX-880. The company noted that the first patient to receive the full target dose has achieved the day 29 follow-up milestone. VX-880 has been generally well tolerated to date.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals also announced the VX-880 phase 1/2 study has been placed on clinical hold in the U.S. by the FDA due to a determination that there is insufficient information to support dose escalation with the product.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|246,50
|-5,14%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErster Handel im Mai belastet: US-Börsen beenden Montagshandel dennoch höher -- ATX und DAX schließen schwächer -- Nikkei letztlich knapp im Minus - Chinas Märkte ruhen feiertagsbedingt
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex notierten zum Wochenauftakt mit klaren Abschlägen. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich am Montag fester. In Japan ging es leicht aufwärts. Der Handel an den chinesischen Börsen ruhte unterdessen.