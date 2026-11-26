Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX), a biotech company, has been on an impressive run over the past decade. If you had invested $10,000 in the stock in 2016, you'd have about $61,660 today. By comparison, $10,000 invested in the S&P 500 10 years ago would be worth about $38,663 today (with dividends reinvested) -- that's not bad, but it pales in comparison to the returns you would have had with Vertex. That said, the past is the past. The important question is whether the drugmaker can deliver similarly impressive returns going forward.

Vertex has crushed broader equity markets thanks to its dominance in the cystic fibrosis (CF) market. The company has very little competition in this niche, and thanks to several new launches over the past 10 years that have allowed it to treat increasingly more CF patients, revenue and earnings growth have been strong. Vertex's CF franchise should remain an important growth driver over the next decade. After all, the company's most important medicines won't lose patent exclusivity until the late 2030s.

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