|
05.05.2022 22:08:55
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $762.1 million, or $2.96 per share. This compares with $653.1 million, or $2.49 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $907.1 million or $3.52 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.1% to $2.10 billion from $1.72 billion last year.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $762.1 Mln. vs. $653.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.96 vs. $2.49 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.49 -Revenue (Q1): $2.10 Bln vs. $1.72 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $8.4 to $8.6 Bln
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
06.05.22
|Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
04.05.22
|Ausblick: Vertex Pharmaceuticals legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
25.04.22
|Where Will Vertex Pharmaceuticals Be in 5 Years? (MotleyFool)