Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $762.1 million, or $2.96 per share. This compares with $653.1 million, or $2.49 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $907.1 million or $3.52 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.1% to $2.10 billion from $1.72 billion last year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $762.1 Mln. vs. $653.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.96 vs. $2.49 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.49 -Revenue (Q1): $2.10 Bln vs. $1.72 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $8.4 to $8.6 Bln