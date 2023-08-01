|
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $915.7 million, or $3.52 per share. This compares with $810.5 million, or $3.13 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.01 billion or $3.89 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.2% to $2.49 billion from $2.20 billion last year.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $915.7 Mln. vs. $810.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.52 vs. $3.13 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.88 -Revenue (Q2): $2.49 Bln vs. $2.20 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $9.7 to $9.8 Bln
