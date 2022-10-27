Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. Q3 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $0.93 billion, or $3.59 per share. This compares with $0.85 billion, or $3.28 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.04 billion or $4.01 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.7% to $2.33 billion from $1.98 billion last year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $8.8 to $8.9 Bln