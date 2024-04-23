|
23.04.2024 12:05:00
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Just Made 2 Big Moves. Is the Stock a Buy?
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) has long been known for its expertise in treating cystic fibrosis (CF). The biotech is the market leader, bringing in billions of dollars in revenue and profit annually from its CF drugs. And that's likely to continue thanks to solid technology and a late-stage candidate that might even beat Vertex's current products in efficacy.But Vertex is no longer just about one treatment area. The company last year won approval for a blood-disorder treatment, Casgevy, along with partner CRISPR Therapeutics. And just recently, it made two big moves that could advance its position in other high-potential areas.Considering this, is the stock a buy right now? Let's look at each of these Vertex moves and find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!