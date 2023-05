Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Is an Even Better Buy Now Thanks to AbbVie

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

While the overall market plummeted last year, shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) skyrocketed 31%. So far in 2023, the stock is up nearly 20%.I've shouted from the rooftop for a long time that Vertex is one of the best biotech stocks around. And I'm more convinced of that than ever after a key development last week. Here's why Vertex stock is an even better buy now thanks to AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV).AbbVie had been evaluating a triple-drug combo targeting cystic fibrosis (CF) in phase 2 testing. Note the use of the past tense in that statement. The company announced in its first-quarter earnings call on April 27, 2023, that it's throwing in the towel on its CF program.Continue reading