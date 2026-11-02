Vertex Spends Its CF Growth on New Launches: Rapid Earnings Reaction

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) grew third-quarter revenue 12% to $3.44 billion, as patients kept moving to its newer cystic fibrosis (CF) drug, Alyftrek. Shares rose about 1.5% in early after-hours trading. Adjusted profit was flat, though, because Vertex is spending its CF gains on new launches and the Crinetics deal. Profit will likely trail sales until those bets pay off.

Alyftrek is now replacing Trikafta, not just adding to it. Trikafta sales fell 8% as patients switched to a drug they take once a day instead of twice. With higher net prices on top, CF still grew. It's a steady engine, and it's paying for everything else.

Spending is soaking up the growth. Adjusted operating income rose only 2%. Vertex is building a kidney-drug sales team before it has a drug to sell, absorbing Crinetics, and still pushing Journavx. Launch costs land before launch revenue does. The steeper GAAP drop came mostly from one-time Crinetics deal costs, not taxes, since the GAAP tax rate didn't change.

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