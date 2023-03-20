VertexOne Adds Two Retail Sales Directors to Roster

This Growth Enhances the Company's Commitment to the Deregulated Energy Market

DALLAS, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VertexOne , the leading provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that revolutionize the customer experience for the utility and energy industry, today announced that two new retail sales directors joined the team — Kevin O'Neill and Luc Koshy .

In these roles, they will be focused on generating new sales opportunities in the deregulated and retail markets for VXexchange and VXretail software. These products provide billing management tools, customer information systems and electronic data interchange (EDI) solutions for the deregulated energy market. They will also work to strengthen client relationships and maximize client satisfaction and retention.

"VertexOne is committed to continued innovation and growth in the deregulated, retail and energy transition markets. The significant market experience both Kevin and Luc bring to the team only bolster that commitment," said VertexOne's Senior Vice President Ananda Goswami . "They will help us find new ways to exceed expectations as they build on the excellent work that has already made us the fastest-growing SaaS provider of billing, customer information system (CIS) and EDI services."

Koshy has extensive experience in the retail energy field, with work spanning the Indian, Middle Eastern and North American markets.

Before joining the VertexOne team, he achieved exceptional year-over-year growth at another company, where he led retail sales efforts for seven years. When that organization was acquired, he continued with the new operating company to ensure continuity and a smooth transition post-merger.

"I am excited to continue my work in the retail energy market, and am looking forward to fueling VertexOne's continued success," Kushy said. "I have a solid track record in building highly effective and long-lasting business relationships with vendor partners, clients and international stakeholders, and that experience will serve me well in this role."

O'Neill brings more than 18 years of experience working with energy service companies in sales, marketing, vendor relations and software services for EDI, billing and energy trade and risk management platforms.

He began his energy career working for Star Group — the nation's largest heating oil and propane retailer — as a regional sales manager, sales director and director of vendor relations, supporting major HVAC manufacturers and distributors. Throughout his career, he also worked in sales roles with various software and consulting partners in the energy industry.

O'Neill has a history of achieving sales and revenue goals. For example, while at Star Group, he grew revenue for his line of business by 28% year over year. At POWWR, an energy software company, he grew annual recurring revenue by 120% in his first 18 months.

"I'm thrilled to take on this position at VertexOne and be a key contributor to the premier software provider of cloud-based solutions and services for the retail energy and utility industry," O'Neill said. "I am particularly excited to be working with former colleagues and friends in the EDI and retail billing software space, and cannot wait to see them at events and shows that I previously attended."

About VertexOne

VertexOne is the leading provider of cloud-based SaaS software solutions, powering the next generation of customer experience for utilities, energy retailers and energy transition providers. With more than 30 years of experience and 400 customers in the cloud, we capitalize on our deep expertise to provide a wide range of innovative solutions for digital transformation, revenue optimization and data-driven efficiency operations surrounding the customer. From customer information systems (CIS) and mobile workforce management (MWM) to electronic data interchange (EDI) and self-service customer engagement portals, we empower our customers to deliver a compelling customer experience, reduce costs to serve, increase operational efficiency and improve customer satisfaction. For more information on how VertexOne allows you to enhance the digital customer experience, improve revenue management and leverage data analytics, visit https://www.vertexone.net .

