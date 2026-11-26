(RTTNews) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) said the U.S. FDA has extended the review period for Povetacicept, the company's experimental treatment for IgA nephropathy (IgAN), a chronic kidney disease that can lead to progressive loss of kidney function.

The FDA has pushed back the PDUFA target decision date for the biologics license application by up to three months, moving it from November 30, 2026, to no later than February 28, 2027.

Additional Review Time Requested

According to Vertex, the extension follows an FDA request for additional information late in the review process. The company said it responded promptly, but the agency classified the submission as a major amendment, requiring additional time to complete its review.

Vertex noted that the extension does not represent a decision on the application and said it remains confident in the data supporting povetacicept.

Potential Treatment for IgA Nephropathy

Povetacicept is designed to target two immune-system signaling proteins BAFF and APRIL, which are believed to play a role in IgA nephropathy and other immune-mediated diseases.

The therapy is currently being evaluated in the RAINIER clinical trial, which Vertex described as the largest contemporary study in IgA nephropathy.

The company said it will continue working closely with the FDA as the review progresses and remains focused on bringing the treatment to patients as quickly as possible if approved.

VRTX has traded between $412.27 and $571.75 over the past year. The stock closed Wednesday's trading at $564.12, up 0.04%. During after-hours trading the stock is at $523.14, down 7.26%.