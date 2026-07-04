Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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04.07.2026 21:05:00
Vertical Aerospace Just Secured a Critical Supplier Agreement for Its Valo Fleet: Time to Buy?
The prospects for electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) companies don't just depend on future orders or regulatory approvals; they also depend on securing their supply chains and ramping up production to meet expectations. That's why investors have reason to be positive about Vertical Aerospace (NYSE: EVTL) after it recently signed a long-term agreement with Astronics for power distribution systems for its Valo eVTOL. Is it enough to make the stock a buy?Not all eVTOL companies are made equal. While Joby Aviation is pursuing a vertically integrated model and developing its own technology, Boeing's Wisk is also relying on investment and technology from its parent company, and companies like Archer Aviation and Vertical Aerospace are heavily reliant on components from established companies.In theory, at least, this should accelerate development and make it easier to ramp up production. That's why every time the U.K.'s Vertical Aerospace signs a long-term supply agreement, it helps de-risk the company's business model. It already has deals in place with Honeywell (flight control and management systems), Hyundai WIA (landing gear), and other specialist aerospace suppliers, with the recent deal adding low-voltage power distribution systems -- a critical part of an eVTOL.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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