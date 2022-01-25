25.01.2022 12:57:00

Vertical IQ Heads Into 2022 with Innovative Product Changes, New Partner Collaborations

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry Intelligence leader Vertical IQ heads into 2022 with continued momentum and growth, propelled by unrivaled Industry Intelligence, innovative product enhancements, and new strategic partnerships.

Product enhancements informed by user needs 

Based on feedback from existing users, market research, and strategic growth goals, Vertical IQ launched several highly anticipated product enhancements in 2021.

Winning collaborations

During 2021, industry leaders continued to seek out partnerships with Vertical IQ to provide convenient access to actionable and timely insights within the systems and applications their teams already use.

Strategic new hire to build on growth momentum

Moving into 2022, Vertical IQ also will continue to seek out innovative ways to put Industry Intelligence into the hands of sales, marketing, and customer success professionals. The recent hire of Paul Hock in the newly created role of vice president of strategic partnerships solidifies the company's growth mindset, coupled with its customer service focus.  

ABOUT VERTICAL IQ

Vertical IQ is a nationally recognized leader in Industry Intelligence. Successful sales, marketing, and customer success teams use Vertical IQ to better understand a prospect's or customer's business challenges before, during, and after meetings. Covering more than 530 distinct industries, 3,400 local economies, and more than 90 percent of the U.S. economy, Vertical IQ equips users with the confidence and credibility to make memorable first impressions and sustain enduring relationships. Learn more at VerticalIQ.com.  

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vertical-iq-heads-into-2022-with-innovative-product-changes-new-partner-collaborations-301466847.html

SOURCE Vertical IQ

