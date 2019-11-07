Vertical IQ Names David Buffaloe As Chief Marketing Officer

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertical IQ, a Raleigh-based industry research firm that helps thousands of professionals who advise small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), announced today that David Buffaloe has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer.

"We're growing quickly and I'm excited to add David to our executive team," said co-founder and CEO, Bobby Martin. "He has the strategic insights, marketing expertise, and strong leadership Vertical IQ needs to capture market share and bring new ideas to our customers."

Veteran marketer David Buffaloe brings more than 25 years of proven experience leading high performing marketing teams in the technology space to Vertical IQ. Most recently he served as SVP of Marketing at Zift Solutions, the leading provider of Enterprise Channel Management solutions. David has also held marketing leadership roles at other technology companies including SciQuest (now Jaggaer), First Research (acquired by Dun & Bradstreet) and was the President and Founder of M-pact Marketing, a boutique marketing agency focused on helping early stage companies grow through integrated marketing strategy and execution.

In his new role, David will be responsible for overall marketing strategy and execution and will work closely with the other members of the Vertical IQ executive team to drive continued growth within current and new vertical markets.

"Vertical IQ is well-positioned for substantial growth by delivering the critical industry research solutions sales professionals need to advise other businesses," said Buffaloe. "I'm excited to share my marketing leadership expertise with our internal team as well as customers and prospects to deliver results."

To learn more about Vertical IQ, visit www.verticaliq.com .

About Vertical IQ

Headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, Vertical IQ is an innovative industry research solution that helps prepare bankers, accountants and other advisors of all types who advise small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). With actionable content covering nearly 450 unique industries, as well as 325 economic/industry reports for cities across the U.S., Vertical IQ quickly turns its users into industry experts, helping them land new business and retain existing customers. Vertical IQ's industry research has been incorporated into the successful relationship management processes of organizations of all sizes. Learn more at www.verticaliq.com .

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vertical-iq-names-david-buffaloe-as-chief-marketing-officer-300953292.html

SOURCE Vertical IQ