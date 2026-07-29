Vertiv Holdings Aktie

Vertiv Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PZ5A / ISIN: US92537N1081

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
29.07.2026 12:02:06

Vertiv Holdings Co Reveals Advance In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $497.8 million, or $1.27 per share. This compares with $324.2 million, or $0.83 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Vertiv Holdings Co reported adjusted earnings of $598.3 million or $1.52 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 24.1% to $3.274 billion from $2.638 billion last year.

Vertiv Holdings Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $497.8 Mln. vs. $324.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.27 vs. $0.83 last year. -Revenue: $3.274 Bln vs. $2.638 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.77 To $ 1.83 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 3.650 B To $ 3.850 B Full year EPS guidance: $ 6.65 To $ 6.75 Full year revenue guidance: $ 13.800 B To $ 14.200 B

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Vertiv Holdings

mehr Nachrichten