Vertiv Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PZ5A / ISIN: US92537N1081
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29.07.2026 12:02:06
Vertiv Holdings Co Reveals Advance In Q2 Profit
(RTTNews) - Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year
The company's earnings totaled $497.8 million, or $1.27 per share. This compares with $324.2 million, or $0.83 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Vertiv Holdings Co reported adjusted earnings of $598.3 million or $1.52 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 24.1% to $3.274 billion from $2.638 billion last year.
Vertiv Holdings Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $497.8 Mln. vs. $324.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.27 vs. $0.83 last year. -Revenue: $3.274 Bln vs. $2.638 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.77 To $ 1.83 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 3.650 B To $ 3.850 B Full year EPS guidance: $ 6.65 To $ 6.75 Full year revenue guidance: $ 13.800 B To $ 14.200 B
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