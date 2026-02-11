Vertiv Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PZ5A / ISIN: US92537N1081
|
11.02.2026 12:10:57
Vertiv Holdings Co Reveals Climb In Q4 Income
(RTTNews) - Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year
The company's bottom line totaled $445.6 million, or $1.14 per share. This compares with $147 million, or $0.38 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Vertiv Holdings Co reported adjusted earnings of $533.8 million or $1.36 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 22.8% to $2.880 billion from $2.346 billion last year.
Vertiv Holdings Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $445.6 Mln. vs. $147 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.14 vs. $0.38 last year. -Revenue: $2.880 Bln vs. $2.346 Bln last year.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Vertiv Holdings
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.