Vertiv Holdings Co Reveals Climb In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $445.6 million, or $1.14 per share. This compares with $147 million, or $0.38 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Vertiv Holdings Co reported adjusted earnings of $533.8 million or $1.36 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 22.8% to $2.880 billion from $2.346 billion last year.

Vertiv Holdings Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $445.6 Mln. vs. $147 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.14 vs. $0.38 last year. -Revenue: $2.880 Bln vs. $2.346 Bln last year.