23.02.2022 16:09:06

Vertiv Holdings Plunges As Q4 Results, Outlook Below View

(RTTNews) - Shares of critical digital infrastructure technologies provider, Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) are down more than 39% Wednesday morning after the company reported poor fourth-quarter results impacted by inflation and supply chain issues.

Vertiv's fourth-quarter results missed analysts' view, and first quarter outlook also came in below consensus estimates.

Net income in the fourth quarter declined to $22 million or $0.06 per share from $40.5 million or $0.12 per share a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $0.04 per share, that missed the average estimate of 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $0.28 per share.

Vertiv reported fourth quarter net sales of $1.411 billion, an increase of 8% from last year, however, missed the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion.

For the first quarter, the company sees net sales to be in the range of $1.1 billion-$1.15 billion. It expects to report adjusted loss per share in the range of $0.20-$0.15 in the first quarter. Analysts see earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $1.27 billion.

For the full-year, net sales are expected between $5.5 billion and $5.8 billion and adjusted EPS in the range of $0.65-$0.75. The consensus estimate for earnings stands at $1.33 per share and for sales stands at $5.73 billion.

VRT touched a new low of $11.06 this morning, before edging up to $11.75 currently.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu GS Acquisition Holdings Corp Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten