|
23.02.2022 16:09:06
Vertiv Holdings Plunges As Q4 Results, Outlook Below View
(RTTNews) - Shares of critical digital infrastructure technologies provider, Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) are down more than 39% Wednesday morning after the company reported poor fourth-quarter results impacted by inflation and supply chain issues.
Vertiv's fourth-quarter results missed analysts' view, and first quarter outlook also came in below consensus estimates.
Net income in the fourth quarter declined to $22 million or $0.06 per share from $40.5 million or $0.12 per share a year ago.
Excluding one-time items, earnings were $0.04 per share, that missed the average estimate of 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $0.28 per share.
Vertiv reported fourth quarter net sales of $1.411 billion, an increase of 8% from last year, however, missed the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion.
For the first quarter, the company sees net sales to be in the range of $1.1 billion-$1.15 billion. It expects to report adjusted loss per share in the range of $0.20-$0.15 in the first quarter. Analysts see earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $1.27 billion.
For the full-year, net sales are expected between $5.5 billion and $5.8 billion and adjusted EPS in the range of $0.65-$0.75. The consensus estimate for earnings stands at $1.33 per share and for sales stands at $5.73 billion.
VRT touched a new low of $11.06 this morning, before edging up to $11.75 currently.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu GS Acquisition Holdings Corp Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
|
22.02.22
|Ausblick: GS Acquisition A stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
08.02.22
|Erste Schätzungen: GS Acquisition A veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
25.10.21
|Ausblick: GS Acquisition A informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
26.07.21
|Ausblick: GS Acquisition A vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
26.04.21
|Ausblick: GS Acquisition A stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
13.04.21
|Erste Schätzungen: GS Acquisition A stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
22.02.21