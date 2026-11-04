Vertiv, Infineon Sign Three-year Semiconductor Supply Agreement

(RTTNews) - Critical digital infrastructure company Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) announced on Wednesday that it has entered into a three-year strategic agreement with Infineon Technologies AG (IFX.DE) to secure long-term access to silicon and silicon carbide power semiconductors.

The company said the agreement will support supply continuity and on-time delivery as it expands production to meet growing demand for critical digital infrastructure and artificial intelligence applications.

Vertiv said the semiconductor components will be used across its power product portfolio, including next-generation 800 VDC power systems.

The agreement provides Vertiv with greater visibility and predictability in semiconductor supplies and forms part of the company's broader multi-supplier strategy to strengthen supply-chain resilience, the company said.

On NYSE, shares of Vertiv were down 10.47% at $211.28.

Shares of Infineon were losing 0.92% at 51.92 euros on XETRA.