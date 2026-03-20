Vertiv Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PZ5A / ISIN: US92537N1081
|
20.03.2026 18:30:00
Vertiv Is Quietly Powering Every AI Data Center in America, and the Stock Could Double
It's been a challenge navigating the technology sector so far in 2026. While megacap artificial intelligence (AI) stocks were once considered near locks for market-beating gains, recent selling pressure has investors thinking twice.While hyperscalers in particular continue to face scrutiny, growth can still be found elsewhere. Take Vertiv Holdings (NYSE: VRT) as a prime example: Shares have skyrocketed 62% so far this year -- absolutely dominating the "Magnificent Seven," S&P 500, and Nasdaq-100.Let's dig into the catalysts fueling Vertiv right now and explore why the stock's rally could be just getting started.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Vertiv Holdings
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.