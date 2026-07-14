Vertiv Holdings Aktie

Vertiv Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PZ5A / ISIN: US92537N1081

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
14.07.2026 19:40:00

Vertiv Is Set to Benefit as AI Moves From Hype to the Real Economy

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) is getting renewed investor attention as artificial intelligence spending shifts from hype to real-world build-outs. That's because every new data center uses huge amounts of electricity and produces huge amounts of heat.Without reliable power supplies, robust backup systems, and advanced cooling, the world's most powerful AI chips are basically expensive paperweights. Vertiv sells power and cooling gear that data centers can't run without. That helps explain the 1,070% surge in Vertiv's stock over the past five years as investors chased the infrastructure side of the AI story.The question for investors today, though, is whether the fundamentals can support more upside from here.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Vertiv Holdings

mehr Nachrichten