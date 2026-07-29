Vertiv Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PZ5A / ISIN: US92537N1081
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29.07.2026 13:34:24
Vertiv Lifts Annual Outlook, Expects Q3 Results To Improve; But Stock Down Over 13% In Pre-Market
(RTTNews) - Vertiv Holdings Company (VRT), a provider of infrastructure and services for data centers, communication networks, and others, on Wednesday revised up its annual guidance, citing improved demand from the data center market and others.
For fiscal 2026, the company now expects adjusted income of $6.65 to $6.75 per share, compared with the earlier guidance of $6.30 to $6.40 per share. Vertiv now projects sales of $13.800 billion to $14.200 billion, higher than the prior expectation of $13.500 billion to $14 billion.
For the third-quarter of fiscal 2026, Vertiv anticipates adjusted profit of $1.77 to $1.83 per share, with net sales of $3.650 billion to $3.850 billion. For the third-quarter of fiscal 2025, the company had posted adjusted income of $1.24 per share, with net sales of $2.675 billion.
VRT was down by 13.48% at $233.13 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.
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