Vertiv Q1 Profit Jumps, Raises FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT), an American provider of infrastructure and services, Wednesday reported higher first quarter profit as revenue increased.

Further, the company raises full year 2026 guidance

For the first quarter, Net earnings came in at $390.1 million or $0.99 per share compared to $164.5 million or $0.42 per share last year.

Quarterly revenue rose 30 percent to $2.650 million, from $2.036 million a year ago, driven by 23% organic sales growth, 4% contribution from acquisitions, 3% favorable currency translation impact and 44% on strong data center demand.

Looking ahead to the second quarter, Vertiv expects net sales of $3.25 billion to $3.45 billion, with organic net sales growth of 20 percent to 24 percent.

Normalized diluted EPS is forecasted to be between $1.37 to $1.43, representing growth of 44 percent to 51 percent.

Further ahead, for the full year, the company projects net sales of $13.50 billion to $14.00 billion and organic net sales growth of 29 percent to 31 percent.

Diluted EPS is anticipated to grew by 66 percent to $5.60 to $5.70.

On an adjusted basis, diluted EPS is foreseen between $6.30 to $6.40, an increase of 51 percent.

On the New York Stock Exchange, shares of Vertiv were losing 4.60 percent in pre market activity at $298.01, after closing Tuesday's regular trading 0.63 percent lower at $312.44