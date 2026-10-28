Vertiv Holdings Aktie

Vertiv Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PZ5A / ISIN: US92537N1081

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28.10.2026 11:46:06

Vertiv Raises 2026 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) said it expects full year 2026 diluted EPS of $6.29 and adjusted diluted EPS of $7.15, each at the midpoint of guidance, an increase of 84% and 70%, respectively, compared to full year 2025. The midpoint of adjusted guidance is up approximately $0.45 from prior guidance. The company expects full year 2026 net sales of $14.65 billion and organic sales growth of 38%, each at the midpoint of guidance, compared to full year 2025. The midpoint of net sales outlook is up approximately $650 million from prior guidance.

The company expects fourth quarter net sales of $4.41 billion and organic sales growth of 50%, each at the midpoint of guidance, compared to fourth quarter 2025. The company projects fourth quarter diluted EPS of $2.08 and adjusted diluted EPS of $2.25, each at the midpoint of guidance, an increase of 82% and 65%, respectively, compared to fourth quarter 2025.

For 2027, Vertiv expects continued significant above-market organic sales growth. The company expects AI-driven data center demand to remain strong in 2027, and anticipates robust growth across key financial metrics.

Third quarter net income increased to $764.5 million from $398.5 million, last year. Diluted EPS grew 91% to $1.95. Adjusted EPS grew 78% to $2.21 compared to third quarter 2025, primarily driven by higher sales volume and operating productivity. Net sales were $4.31 billion, 61% higher than third quarter 2025 reflecting 55% organic sales growth.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Vertiv shares are up 17.62 percent to $245.56.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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Vertiv Holdings 209,95 11,71% Vertiv Holdings

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