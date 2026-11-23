Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) isn't a designer of artificial intelligence hardware or software, but the company's status as a provider of power services, cooling technologies, and other infrastructure means it's positioned to play an important role in the AI buildout. The company reported its third-quarter results at the end of October, and strong data-center demand helped the company beat sales and earnings expectations and paved the way for management to raise its full-year guidance.

In the company's quarterly conference call, management also highlighted the advantages of its Nvidia-supported time-to-token improvement strategies and said they can cut deployment times in half and produce up to 30% more AI tokens within the first year from project kickoff. These advantages could help Vertiv continue scoring big wins in the artificial intelligence data center market, but there's a catch.

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