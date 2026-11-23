NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
23.11.2026 15:16:00
Vertiv Says Its Nvidia-Backed Designs Can Add 30% More AI Output in the First Year. Here's the Catch.
Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) isn't a designer of artificial intelligence hardware or software, but the company's status as a provider of power services, cooling technologies, and other infrastructure means it's positioned to play an important role in the AI buildout. The company reported its third-quarter results at the end of October, and strong data-center demand helped the company beat sales and earnings expectations and paved the way for management to raise its full-year guidance.
In the company's quarterly conference call, management also highlighted the advantages of its Nvidia-supported time-to-token improvement strategies and said they can cut deployment times in half and produce up to 30% more AI tokens within the first year from project kickoff. These advantages could help Vertiv continue scoring big wins in the artificial intelligence data center market, but there's a catch.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.
|
16:04
|ROUNDUP 2: Nvidia holt Firmenchef Huang zurück (dpa-AFX)
|
16:02
|Börse New York in Grün: S&P 500 beginnt den Montagshandel weit in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
16:02
|Pluszeichen in New York: Dow Jones zum Handelsstart mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
16:02
|Optimismus in New York: NASDAQ Composite zum Start des Montagshandels mit sattem Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
15:57
|Nvidia surges 30% as tech stocks soar (Financial Times)
|
15:40
|ROUNDUP: Nvidia holt Firmenchef Huang zurück (dpa-AFX)
|
15:34
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: Nvidia springen hoch - Jensen Huang kehrt als Chef zurück (dpa-AFX)
|
15:20
|Nvidia holt Firmenchef Huang zurück (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.
|14:21
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|19.11.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|14:21
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|19.11.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|19.11.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14:21
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|13.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|18.03.26
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NVIDIA Corp.
|154,16
|33,70%
|Vertiv Holdings
|173,18
|15,70%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErste Gegenbewegung läuft: ATX klettert -- DAX verbucht deutliche Gewinne -- US-Börsen mit kräftiger Erholung -- Chinas Börsen letztlich wenig bewegt
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt prägt eine Erholung das Bild. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt sind ebenfalls Gewinne zu sehen. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich zum Wochenstart stark. In Fernost hielten sich die Anleger zurück.