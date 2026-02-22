Vertiv Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PZ5A / ISIN: US92537N1081
|
22.02.2026 18:48:00
Vertiv Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) stock is a popular pick-and-shovel play on the increased build-out efforts related to artificial intelligence (AI) data centers. The company provides key cooling and power infrastructure for AI data centers, and on Feb. 11, its stock surged 34% after the company reported stellar fourth-quarter earnings results.Here's what investors need to know about Vertiv and whether it's a buy, hold, or sell.Vertiv is in an excellent position to benefit from the multiyear secular trend in data center construction. As the use of AI increases, hyperscalers that provide AI services need to expand capacity to meet the growing demand.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
