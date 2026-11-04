Vertiv Holdings Aktie

Vertiv Holdings ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PZ5A / ISIN: US92537N1081

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04.11.2026 18:20:01

Vertiv Stock Falls 12% After Semiconductor Supply Agreement With Infineon

(RTTNews) - Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) is down 12.04 percent, losing $28.42 to $207.55 on Wednesday. The decline comes after the company announced a three-year strategic agreement with Infineon Technologies AG to strengthen access to critical silicon and silicon carbide power semiconductors.

The agreement is intended to improve supply continuity and support Vertiv's efforts to scale production amid rising demand for digital infrastructure, particularly for AI data centres and next-generation 800 VDC power systems.

The stock is currently trading at $207.55, compared with the previous close of $235.97 on the New York Stock Exchange. It opened at $217.16 and recorded a day's range of $205.82 to $220.28. Trading volume stands at approximately 4.73 million shares, below the average volume of 5.50 million shares.

Vertiv has a 52-week trading range of $147.82 to $379.93. Under the agreement, Infineon's power semiconductor technologies will be integrated into Vertiv products worldwide, supporting data centres, communication networks and commercial and industrial applications. The partnership also provides greater visibility into semiconductor supply over the three-year term.

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Vertiv Holdings 163,46 4,17% Vertiv Holdings

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