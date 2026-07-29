Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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29.07.2026 18:04:00
Vertiv Stock Recently Hit an All-Time High. Does Wall Street See More Upside?
It's been a fantastic past 12 months for Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) shareholders. Even with the stock's pullback from its mid-May record-breaking peak, it's still up about 96% from where it traded at this time last year.Veteran investors know such a big run-up in such a short period of time is a tough act to follow, of course. Some are even anticipating more pullback. And maybe that's what's in the cards.The analyst community, however, remains more optimistic about this ticker's foreseeable future.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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