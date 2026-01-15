Vertiv Holdings Aktie

WKN DE: A2PZ5A / ISIN: US92537N1081

15.01.2026

Vertiv Stock Skyrocketed Last Year: Is It Still a Buy for 2026?

Investors in power and cooling technology company and Nvidia partner Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) enjoyed an excellent 2025, with the stock rising 42.6% amid strengthening data center demand. However, it wasn't all plane sailing with the stock declining heavily to mid-April before bouncing strongly. Here's what happened in 2025 and how the company is set up for 2026 and beyond.It's no secret that Vertiv's digital infrastructure is crucial to the data centers that drive the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. The boom in investment has led to burgeoning order growth and a rapidly expanding backlog. To put the $9.5 billion backlog at the end of the third quarter (likely higher now) into context, the Wall Street consensus for Vertiv's sales in 2026 is $12.4 billion. As such, Vertiv has strong visibility into its revenue. Data source: Vertiv presentations, Chart by author.
