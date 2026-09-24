Vertiv Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PZ5A / ISIN: US92537N1081
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24.09.2026 13:12:56
Vertiv To Acquire King Environmental Services, Expand Fluid Management In EMEA
(RTTNews) - Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT), a provider of infrastructure and services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments, announced on Thursday that it has agreed to acquire King Environmental Services Ltd., a Europe-based provider of fluid management, commissioning and load-testing services for liquid-cooled data centers. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Vertiv said the deal will expand its thermal management services into Europe, the Middle East and Africa, building on its North American presence established through the 2025 acquisition of PurgeRite.
King Environmental Services adds capabilities in system preparation, performance validation, monitoring, maintenance and lifecycle optimization. Vertiv said combining these with its broader portfolio will strengthen support for customers deploying high-density and AI-driven infrastructure.
The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026.
In pre-market activity on the NYSE, shares of Vertiv were down 1.68 percent, changing hands at $244.60, after closing Wednesday's regular session 1.85 percent lower.
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|Vertiv Holdings
|217,55
|0,39%
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