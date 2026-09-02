Vertiv Holdings Aktie

Vertiv Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PZ5A / ISIN: US92537N1081

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
02.09.2026 13:06:44

Vertiv To Acquire UtilityInnovation Group For $1.45 Bln Plus Earnouts

(RTTNews) - Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) on Wednesday said its unit Vertiv Corporation has agreed to acquire Utility Innovation Holdings, Inc., which operates as UtilityInnovation Group (UIG), a provider of microgrid solutions, advanced power controls, and behind-the-meter power architecture design for data centers, for $1.45 billion in cash.

The deal includes an additional $1.15 billion payable upon meeting certain earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) targets over 12- and 24-month periods.

The initial purchase price values UIG at approximately 13 times expected 2027 EBITDA. Vertiv expects the deal to be accretive to adjusted earnings per share in the first year after completion.

The acquisition expands Vertiv's power capabilities upstream into the utility interconnect, onsite power generation, microgrid controls and energy storage, allowing it to offer customers a more integrated power architecture for data centers.

"Vertiv has the most complete power and cooling portfolio in the industry. With UIG, we anticipate extending that portfolio upstream to the utility interconnect and onsite power sources, creating a coordinated architecture from source to chip without tying customers to a single generation technology or supplier," said Gio Albertazzi, Chief Executive Officer, Vertiv. "Together, we anticipate being better positioned to support grid-connected sites, bridge-to-grid deployments and islanded sites supplied by onsite generation, while reducing complexity from site planning through rack-level deployment. This broader capability can help customers accelerate time to power and, ultimately, time to first token."

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026.

VRT shares were down more than 1% in pre-market trading after closing at $255.97 on Tuesday.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Vertiv Holdings

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Vertiv Holdings

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Vertiv Holdings 221,35 0,02% Vertiv Holdings

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

03:42 Commerzbank setzt auf diese US-Aktien: Das waren die Investments im zweiten Quartal 2026
02.09.26 August 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
02.09.26 Top 10 im Wandel: Wie die Deutsche Bank ihr US-Aktiendepot im 2. Quartal umgeschichtet hat
02.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im August 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.09.26 Druckenmiller verkauft: Almonty, Broadcom & Bloom Energy fliegen aus dem Depot

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Eskalation im Iran-Krieg: ATX letztlich wenig bewegt -- DAX geht schwächer in den Feierabend -- Wall Street beendet Handel fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische Markt tendierte am Mittwoch seitwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich zur Wochenmitte schwächer. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich mit grünen Vorzeichen. An den Märkten in Asien ging es abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen