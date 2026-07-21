Vertiv Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PZ5A / ISIN: US92537N1081
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21.07.2026 16:56:29
Vertiv To Expand Italy Manufacturing Capacity To Meet AI Data Center Demand
(RTTNews) - Critical digital infrastructure company Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) said on Tuesday that it will invest in its Tognana, Italy campus to expand manufacturing and integrated testing capabilities for data center cooling systems.
Vertiv expects the investments to double chiller production capacity at the site near Padua by the end of 2026. It also plans to complete a new large-scale testing laboratory in early 2027.
The company said the expansion addresses growing worldwide demand for thermal infrastructure to support AI and high-density computing.
The lab will be used to test large chillers and check how they work with liquid cooling systems under heavy computing loads and wide temperature ranges, the company said.
Vertiv said Tognana is one of its main sites for developing cooling technology, covering R&D through to manufacturing and customer testing. The campus also houses a facility where clients can observe equipment performance under real operating conditions.
On the NYSE, shares of Vertiv are currently gaining 2.88 percent, changing hands at $300.07.
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