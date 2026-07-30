Vertiv Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PZ5A / ISIN: US92537N1081
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30.07.2026 23:56:01
Vertiv vs. BWX Technologies: What Revenue Trends Tell Investors About the Impact of Artificial Intelligence on These Companies
Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) primarily generates revenue by designing, manufacturing, and servicing critical power and thermal management systems for data centers and communication networks.It recently acquired ThermoKey and Strategic Thermal Labs to expand its liquid cooling capabilities, and it reported a 15% net income margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) primarily generates revenue by producing precision naval and critical nuclear components for the United States government and commercial power sectors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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