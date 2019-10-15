Verus Promotes Three to Its C-Suite with an Eye toward Growth, Building a Sustainable, Multigenerational Enterprise

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Verus LLC, a litigation support services firm, has promoted three executives to its C-suite as part of a corporate growth initiative. Specifically, Matthew Nissen has been promoted to Chief Strategy Officer; Lori Todaro, to Chief Resource Officer, and Scott Heisman, to Chief Integration Officer.

"We are growing our C-Suite with an eye towards streamlining our organization and aligning important business functions that will allow Verus to add even greater value for current clients, while also positioning the firm for exponential growth," explained Mark Eveland, CEO and Co-Founder of Verus LLC. "Since our founding, the focus of our corporate culture has always been on continuous innovation, process improvement and ongoing development of our products and services. We are applying those same principles that serve our clients so well to our own business in order to grow a sustainable enterprise that allows our staff and management alike to thrive and contribute to the organization in a holistic way.

"Matt, Lori and Scott are experts in their respective arenas and have already proven their ability to execute as a team. We look forward to their contributions in these new senior executive roles at Verus," Eveland added.

As Chief Strategy Officer, Nissen will help unify the forward focused strategic vision of Verus' innovation, sales, marketing and customer relationship functions. Previously, he served as Director of Finance overseeing Verus' finance and quality assurance functions, leading the company's initiative for SSAE18 compliance through the implementation and coordination of a service organization controls audit. He also advised other functional areas on process improvement and corporate strategy development and served as practice area leader for the Business & Advisory services. Nissen's prior experience included positions with a "Big 4" CPA firm. A certified public accountant in the state of New Jersey and an active member of both the American Institute of Certified Public Accounts and the New Jersey Society of Certified Public Accountants, he is also an adjunct professor at Rider University, where he teaches strategic management & policy and auditing. Recognized among the "Top 40 Under 40" by CPA Practice Advisory Magazine, Nissen earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and his Masters of Business Administration from Rider University.

As Chief Resource Officer, Todaro will have oversight for accounting & finance, human resources, administrative services, facilities management and quality assurance. Prior to her appointment, as Director of Human Resources, Todaro provided strategic direction and oversight of all people-related functions within the organization in accordance with company policies and practices, including recruitment, compensation and benefits analysis, creation and implementation of both personnel and company-related policies, procedures, documentation, and regulatory compliance. Todaro also worked closely with and coached Verus' executive management team to ensure alignment with the company's overall mission and strategy. Her prior experience includes leadership in the Biotechnology arena, where she worked with global teams to execute corporate initiatives and collaborated with managers from a wide variety of departments including scientific management and operations, sales and marketing, finance, and information technology. As a human resource professional, she holds certifications in numerous HR-related applications and membership in several specialized organizations. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts Studies, with a minor in Psychological Studies, from Edison State College.

As Chief Integration Officer, Heisman will be responsible for the seamless integration of Verus' operations, information technology, customer support and analytics teams. He previously served as Director of Operations where he was responsible for all aspects of claims processing across all practice areas. Heisman and the operations team also worked with clients on the design and implementation of settlement plans to ensure an efficient and cost-effective settlement administration process. A Certified Project Management Professional (PMP), he has managed business and information technology professionals and processes since 1998. A specialist in the design of mass tort litigation systems and accompanying operational processes, his mass tort claims experience began at the Center for Claims Resolution where he designed, developed and integrated mass tort claims processing, legal cost management and accounting modules. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Studies from Drexel University and a Masters in Information Technology Leadership from LaSalle University.

"These promotions are well-deserved and allow us to recognize the unique skills and talent of these individuals," explained Eveland. "Just as importantly, however, by building out a more robust C-suite with executives who have oversight across key areas of our business, Verus will provide an even higher and more integrated level of service and innovative solutions to our growing client base."

About Verus, LLC

Headquartered in Princeton, NJ, Verus LLC is a litigation support service firm that provides a full suite of services, including Case Management & Medical Review Services, Settlement Administration, Business & Advisory Services, Analytics and Document Management Services, to mass tort lawyers. Before founding Verus in 2003, the firm's principals helped design some of the first-ever mass tort settlements and in the process, administered more than 450,000 asbestos personal injury claims and disbursed more than $6 billion in settlement funds and expenses. Since 2003, Verus has administered over five million personal injury claims and disbursed billions more in settlement funds. Today, Verus is fully engaged in providing litigation support services to law firms working on mass torts. The experts who work at Verus have years of experience in handling cases involving defective medical devices including IVC filters, hernia mesh and transvaginal mesh, and dangerous drugs, including Invokana, Taxotere, PPIs, Xarelto, Benicar and Zofran.

Verus employs almost 100 U.S.-based attorneys, nurses, accountants, statisticians and claims adjusters, operations experts, and hardware and software engineers to help mass tort attorneys improve operating results and maximize recoveries for their clients. For more information, visit http://www.verusllc.com or contact them at info@verusllc.com.

SOURCE Verus LLC