Verve Group launches industry-first targeting capability activating conversational intent signals from major LLM environments

Verve Group becomes the first ad technology provider to activate conversational intent signals for targeting from leading Large Language Model (LLM) ecosystems

New capability unifies zero-party data, search intent, and pseudonymized AI chat activity into a single, privacy-first intelligence layer processing over 1 billion daily signals

Strategic integration leverages recent acquisitions to create a unique competitive moat, transitioning targeting capabilities from traditional search to AI-native discovery

Stockholm, 10 March 2026 – Verve Group SE (ISIN: SE0018538068), a fast-growing software platform in the advertising technology industry, today announced a significant expansion of its audience intelligence capabilities. Verve For Advertisers, the Company's brand- and agency-facing unit, has expanded its intelligence data offering into AI chat environments and has successfully integrated conversational intent signals from major Large Language Model (LLM) environments into its targeting solutions.

This development makes Verve the first open-market advertising platform to operationalize high-fidelity intent data from AI chat interfaces for programmatic activation. As consumer information discovery shifts structurally from traditional browser-based search to AI-native interfaces and intelligent agents, Verve is positioning itself at the forefront of this transformation. The enhanced platform now aggregates and activates signals from leading conversational AI ecosystems, allowing advertisers to reach audiences based on complex, real-time decision-making behaviors that occur inside conversational environments.

This launch represents the strategic convergence of Verve’s recent M&A activities and organic technology development. The platform now unifies zero-party data (via Jun Group), search intent intelligence (via the recently acquired Captify Technologies), and the new anonymized AI LLM activity into a single proprietary intelligence layer. This "data spine" processes over 1 billion daily signals, enabling precise audience segmentation without reliance on third-party cookies or IDFA (Identifier for Advertisers).

“Now, by adding high-intent signals from LLM environments, we are making our solution for advertisers and agencies even stronger. As consumer behavior continues to evolve, these signals must become an integral part of advertisers’ targeting strategies,” Remco Westermann, Chief Executive Officer of Verve Group SE, comments. “Our performance is powered by Verve’s enhanced, unified technology platform, designed for scalability and AI-driven efficiency. As advertising shifts toward AI-driven agents and algorithmic buying, the differentiator is no longer access to automation, it is access to high-fidelity signals and proprietary data. In an AI-driven ecosystem, intelligence compounds, and platforms that own the intent signals will outperform.”

The technology is already live and available as part of the Verve For Advertisers offering. Consistent with Verve’s focus on responsible media, the LLM signal integration is built on a strict privacy-first architecture. Data is derived from opted-in users from leading LLM ecosystems via connected applications, ensuring the Company remains platform-agnostic and independent of direct partnerships with specific AI providers. The methodology relies on aggregated, high-level metrics and pseudonymized behavioral patterns; no raw message content or individual conversation data is ever disclosed or stored.

“The advertisers who will win in this next chapter are the ones who can see what others can’t,” said Mishel Alon, Chief Business Officer and President of Verve For Advertisers. “By unifying zero-party, search, and conversational intent signals into a single intelligence layer, we’re enabling brands and agencies to act on higher-fidelity demand signals in real time, delivering stronger, more durable outcomes in an agent-driven world.”

Further information about Verve Group and its subsidiaries can be found at www.verve.com.

Contact:

Ingo Middelmenne

Head of European Investor Relations

+49 174 90 911 90

ingo.middelmenne@verve.com

Sören Barz

VP Corp. Communications & Strategic Initiatives

+49 170 376 9571

soeren.barz@verve.com



About Verve

Verve Group is a fast-growing software platform in the advertising technology industry, connecting advertisers seeking to buy digital ad space with publishers monetizing their content. Driven by its mission “Let’s make media better.” Verve provides responsible, AI-driven advertising solutions that deliver superior outcomes for advertisers and publishers. The company focuses on emerging media channels like mobile in-app, connected TV and others. In anticipation of growing demand from users and advertisers for greater privacy, Verve has developed cutting-edge ID-less targeting technology that enables efficient advertising within digital media without relying on identifiers such as cookies or IDFA. Thanks to its strong differentiation and execution, Verve has achieved a revenue CAGR of 32 percent over the past five years reaching reported revenues of 551 million euros in 2025 at an adj. EBITDA margin of 22 percent. Verve's main operational presence is in North America and Europe, and it is registered as a Societas Europaea in Sweden (registration number 517100-0143). Its shares - with the ISIN SE0018538068 - are listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Ticker: VRV) and on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm (Ticker: VER). Verve has an outstanding bond with the ISIN: SE0023848429. The Companies certified advisor on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; contact info: info@fnca.se.



Catch-up with Verve on upcoming conferences and roadshows in 2026