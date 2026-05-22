Verve Group Publishes Agenda for its Upcoming Capital Markets Day 2026 in New York

Verve Group Publishes Agenda for its Upcoming Capital Markets Day 2026 in New York Event to take place on 16 June 2026 at 9:00 AM EDT at the Citigroup headquarters

in New York and broadcast live via Verve’s Investor Relations website

Keynote by Dr. Usama Fayyad, internationally recognized expert in Data Science, AI and data-driven value creation

Expert Sessions on Verve’s new Retail Media activities and the Company’s outcome-oriented approach of Predictive Targeting Stockholm, 22 May 2026 – Verve Group SE (ISIN: SE0018538068), a global leading advertising technology company, today published the agenda for it’s upcoming Capital Markets Day in New York (USA). For the first time, the Company will host its annual Capital Markets Day outside of Europe, reflecting increased interest from US investors and its strong market presence in North America. The CMD will be organized as a hybrid event, offering on-site participation as well as a live broadcast via the Company’s website. Event details Date & Time: 16 June 2026, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM EDT (15:00 – 19:00 CET) Registration & breakfast starting at 8:00 AM EDT Location: Citigroup Headquarters 388 Greenwich Street, New York, NY 10013 (USA) Room: The Auditorium (Ground Floor)

Agenda 9:00 Welcome and Introduction to Verve’s Business Model 9:30 Commercial Update 10:00 Financial Update 10:30 Q&A Session 1 11:00 Coffee Break 11:30 Keynote by Dr. Usama Fayyad 12:00 Closed Loop Retail Media: The Compounding Outcome Engine 12:30 From Signals to Outcome: The New Rules of Predictive Targeting 13:00 Q&A Session 2 13:15 Closing remarks “Once again, we have set ourselves a high bar in preparing a first-class event for the capital markets community. I am confident that our guests will gain meaningful insights from this Capital Markets Day into our refined growth strategy and the direction it will take Verve in the quarters and years ahead,” says Remco Westermann, CEO of Verve Group SE. “We are proud to welcome Dr. Usama Fayyad as this year’s keynote speaker, bringing a highly relevant perspective on Data Science, AI and data-driven value creation. I am particularly looking forward to the market’s reception of the details we will share on our Retail Media activities and our cutting-edge Predictive Targeting capabilities.” Registration for this event is now open via Verve’s Investor Relations Website at https://app.webinar.net/K29zPaKpkJ4. To facilitate event planning, early registration is highly appreciated. Please note that registration closes on 1 June 2026. Contact: Ingo Middelmenne

Head of European Investor Relations

+49 174 90 911 90

ingo.middelmenne@verve.com Sören Barz

VP Corp. Communications & Strategic Initiatives

+49 170 376 9571

soeren.barz@verve.com About Verve Verve Group is a global leading advertising technology company, connecting advertisers seeking to buy digital ad space with publishers monetizing their content. Driven by its mission “Let’s make media better.” Verve provides responsible, AI-driven advertising solutions that deliver superior outcomes for advertisers and publishers. The Company focuses on emerging media channels like mobile in-app and others. In anticipation of growing demand from users and advertisers for greater privacy, Verve has developed cutting-edge ID-less targeting technology that enables efficient advertising within digital media without relying on identifiers such as cookies or IDFA. Thanks to its strong differentiation and execution, Verve has achieved a revenue CAGR of 32 percent over the past five years reaching reported revenues of 551 million euros in 2025 at an adj. EBITDA margin of 22 percent. Verve's main operational presence is in North America and Europe, and it is registered as a Societas Europaea in Sweden (registration number 517100-0143). Its shares - with the ISIN SE0018538068 - are listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Ticker: VRV) and on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm (Ticker: VER). Verve has an outstanding bond with the ISIN: SE0023848429. The Companies certified advisor on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; contact info: info@fnca.se. Catch-up with Verve on upcoming events in 2026 29.05.2026 Roadshow in cooperation with Berenberg Frankfurt, Germany 03./04.06.2026 William Blair Annual Growth Stock Conference Chicago, USA 05.06.2026 Annual General Meeting 2026 Stockholm, Sweden 08./09.06.2026 Barclays TMT 2026 Conference London, UK 16.06.2026 Capital Markets Day 2026 at Citigroup HQ New York, USA 30.06.2026 Roadshow in cooperation with Berenberg Paris, France 11.08.2026 Canaccord Annual Growth Conference Boston, USA 31.08.2026 Equity Forum - German Fall Conference Frankfurt, Germany

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