Verve Group Aktie
WKN DE: A3D3A1 / ISIN: SE0018538068
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22.05.2026 14:00:04
Verve Group Publishes Agenda for its Upcoming Capital Markets Day 2026 in New York
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Verve Group Publishes Agenda for its Upcoming Capital Markets Day 2026 in New York
Verve Group Publishes Agenda for its Upcoming Capital Markets Day 2026 in New York
Stockholm, 22 May 2026 – Verve Group SE (ISIN: SE0018538068), a global leading advertising technology company, today published the agenda for it’s upcoming Capital Markets Day in New York (USA). For the first time, the Company will host its annual Capital Markets Day outside of Europe, reflecting increased interest from US investors and its strong market presence in North America. The CMD will be organized as a hybrid event, offering on-site participation as well as a live broadcast via the Company’s website.
Event details
“Once again, we have set ourselves a high bar in preparing a first-class event for the capital markets community. I am confident that our guests will gain meaningful insights from this Capital Markets Day into our refined growth strategy and the direction it will take Verve in the quarters and years ahead,” says Remco Westermann, CEO of Verve Group SE. “We are proud to welcome Dr. Usama Fayyad as this year’s keynote speaker, bringing a highly relevant perspective on Data Science, AI and data-driven value creation. I am particularly looking forward to the market’s reception of the details we will share on our Retail Media activities and our cutting-edge Predictive Targeting capabilities.”
Registration for this event is now open via Verve’s Investor Relations Website at https://app.webinar.net/K29zPaKpkJ4. To facilitate event planning, early registration is highly appreciated. Please note that registration closes on 1 June 2026.
Contact:
Ingo Middelmenne
Sören Barz
About Verve
Verve Group is a global leading advertising technology company, connecting advertisers seeking to buy digital ad space with publishers monetizing their content. Driven by its mission “Let’s make media better.” Verve provides responsible, AI-driven advertising solutions that deliver superior outcomes for advertisers and publishers. The Company focuses on emerging media channels like mobile in-app and others. In anticipation of growing demand from users and advertisers for greater privacy, Verve has developed cutting-edge ID-less targeting technology that enables efficient advertising within digital media without relying on identifiers such as cookies or IDFA. Thanks to its strong differentiation and execution, Verve has achieved a revenue CAGR of 32 percent over the past five years reaching reported revenues of 551 million euros in 2025 at an adj. EBITDA margin of 22 percent. Verve's main operational presence is in North America and Europe, and it is registered as a Societas Europaea in Sweden (registration number 517100-0143). Its shares - with the ISIN SE0018538068 - are listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Ticker: VRV) and on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm (Ticker: VER). Verve has an outstanding bond with the ISIN: SE0023848429. The Companies certified advisor on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; contact info: info@fnca.se.
Catch-up with Verve on upcoming events in 2026
File: 20260522_VER_CN_CMD_eng_V1
2331824 22.05.2026 CET/CEST
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