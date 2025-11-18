18.11.2025 06:40:46

Verve Group Q3 Earnings Fall; Updates FY25 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Verve Group SE (VER.ST, MGIMF), a Swedish-based digital media company, on Tuesday reported its earnings declined despite an increase in revenue in the third quarter compared with the same period last year.

For the third quarter, adjusted net income declined to 1.1 million euros from 10.9 million euros in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings per share were 0.01 euros versus 0.05 euros last year.

Adjusted EBIT declined 39 percent to 15.4 million euros from 25.2 million euros in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 22 percent to 26.1 million euros from 33.6 million euros in the prior year.

Revenue for the period increased 25 percent to 141.9 million euros from 113.7 million euros in the previous year.

Further, the company now expected net revenue of 560 million euros and 580 million euros, up from the previous 485 million euros and 515 million euros.

The company maintained its adjusted EBITDA forecast of 125 million euros and 140 million euros.

On Monday, Verve Group closed trading, 1.63% lesser at SEK 21.70 on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08:35 Berkshire setzt auf Alphabet: Buffett räumt sein Portfolio im 3. Quartal 2025 um
16.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 46
16.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 46: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
15.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
15.11.25 KW 46: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schwächer erwartet -- DAX vorbörslich im Minus -- Asiens Börsen geben nach
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wird am Dienstag leichter erwartet. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt dürfte Verluste verbuchen. Die Börsen in Asien geben auch am Dienstag nach.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen