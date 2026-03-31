Verve Group Aktie
WKN DE: A3D3A1 / ISIN: SE0018538068
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31.03.2026 10:48:33
Verve Group SE invites investors, analysts and media to its upcoming Capital Markets Day 2026 in New York
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Verve Group SE invites investors, analysts and media to its upcoming Capital Markets Day 2026 in New York
Verve Group SE invites investors, analysts and media to its upcoming Capital Markets Day 2026 in New York
Stockholm, 31 March 2026 – Verve Group SE (ISIN: SE0018538068), a fast-growing software platform in the advertising technology industry, cordially invites investors, analysts, and media representatives to its upcoming Capital Markets Day in New York (USA). For the first time, the Company will host its annual Capital Markets Day outside of Europe, reflecting increased interest from US investors and its strong market presence in North America. The CMD will be organized as a hybrid event, offering on-site participation as well as a live broadcast via the Company’s website.
Event details
"We are very pleased that the expansion of our US investor relations activities has been so well received, generating increased interest among investors," says Remco Westermann, CEO of Verve Group SE. "With about 75 percent of our business and a third of our employees being located in North America, we therefore want to establish a good balance between Europe and the US with our Capital Markets Days going forward."
Registration for this event is now open via Verve’s Investor Relations Website at https://app.webinar.net/K29zPaKpkJ4. To facilitate event planning, early registration is highly appreciated. Please note that registration closes on 1 June 2026.
Further information about Verve Group and its subsidiaries is available at www.verve.com.
Contact:
Ingo Middelmenne
Sören Barz
Verve Group is a fast-growing software platform in the advertising technology industry, connecting advertisers seeking to buy digital ad space with publishers monetizing their content. Driven by its mission “Let’s make media better.” Verve provides responsible, AI-driven advertising solutions that deliver superior outcomes for advertisers and publishers. The company focuses on emerging media channels like mobile in-app, connected TV and others. In anticipation of growing demand from users and advertisers for greater privacy, Verve has developed cutting-edge ID-less targeting technology that enables efficient advertising within digital media without relying on identifiers such as cookies or IDFA. Thanks to its strong differentiation and execution, Verve has achieved a revenue CAGR of 32 percent over the past five years reaching reported revenues of 551 million euros in 2025 at an adj. EBITDA margin of 22 percent. Verve's main operational presence is in North America and Europe, and it is registered as a Societas Europaea in Sweden (registration number 517100-0143). Its shares - with the ISIN SE0018538068 - are listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Ticker: VRV) and on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm (Ticker: VER). Verve has an outstanding bond with the ISIN: SE0023848429. The Companies certified advisor on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; contact info: info@fnca.se.
2301248 31.03.2026 CET/CEST
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|: Verve Group SE lädt Investoren, Analysten und Medienvertreter zu ihrem bevorstehenden Capital Markets Day 2026 in New York ein (EQS Group)
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|Verve Group SE invites investors, analysts and media to its upcoming Capital Markets Day 2026 in New York (EQS Group)
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Analysen zu Verve Group
|25.02.26
|Verve Group Buy
|Warburg Research
|20.02.26
|Verve Group Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11.02.26
|Verve Group Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|24.11.25
|Verve Group Buy
|Warburg Research
|24.09.25
|Verve Group Buy
|Warburg Research
|25.02.26
|Verve Group Buy
|Warburg Research
|20.02.26
|Verve Group Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11.02.26
|Verve Group Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|24.11.25
|Verve Group Buy
|Warburg Research
|24.09.25
|Verve Group Buy
|Warburg Research
|25.02.26
|Verve Group Buy
|Warburg Research
|20.02.26
|Verve Group Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11.02.26
|Verve Group Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|24.11.25
|Verve Group Buy
|Warburg Research
|24.09.25
|Verve Group Buy
|Warburg Research
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|Verve Group
|1,35
|0,90%
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