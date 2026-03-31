Verve Group Aktie

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WKN DE: A3D3A1 / ISIN: SE0018538068

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31.03.2026 10:48:33

Verve Group SE invites investors, analysts and media to its upcoming Capital Markets Day 2026 in New York

Verve Group SE invites investors, analysts and media to its upcoming Capital Markets Day 2026 in New York

Verve Group SE invites investors, analysts and media to its upcoming Capital Markets Day 2026 in New York

  • Event to take place on 16 June 2026 at 9:00 AM EDT at the Citigroup headquarters in New York
  • Verve's first Capital Markets Day in the US, reflecting increased demand from US investors and a strong market presence in North America
  • CMD will be broadcast live via Verve’s Investor Relations website; on-site registration is open from today

Stockholm, 31 March 2026 – Verve Group SE (ISIN: SE0018538068), a fast-growing software platform in the advertising technology industry, cordially invites investors, analysts, and media representatives to its upcoming Capital Markets Day in New York (USA). For the first time, the Company will host its annual Capital Markets Day outside of Europe, reflecting increased interest from US investors and its strong market presence in North America. The CMD will be organized as a hybrid event, offering on-site participation as well as a live broadcast via the Company’s website.

Event details

 

Date & Time:

16 June 2026, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM EDT (15:00 – 19:00 CET)

 

Registration & breakfast starting at 8:00 AM EDT

 

Location:

Citigroup Headquarters

 

388 Greenwich Street, New York, NY 10013 (USA)

 

Room:

The Auditorium (Ground Floor)


The Capital Markets Day will provide an introduction to Verve’s business model and financials, as well as expert sessions offering a deep dive into the global AdTech industry, the tailwinds from the continued shift towards privacy in mobile advertising, and the rapidly growing importance of unique data signals in the AI era.

"We are very pleased that the expansion of our US investor relations activities has been so well received, generating increased interest among investors," says Remco Westermann, CEO of Verve Group SE. "With about 75 percent of our business and a third of our employees being located in North America, we therefore want to establish a good balance between Europe and the US with our Capital Markets Days going forward."

Registration for this event is now open via Verve’s Investor Relations Website at https://app.webinar.net/K29zPaKpkJ4. To facilitate event planning, early registration is highly appreciated. Please note that registration closes on 1 June 2026.

Further information about Verve Group and its subsidiaries is available at www.verve.com.

Contact:

Ingo Middelmenne
Head of European Investor Relations
+49 174 90 911 90
ingo.middelmenne@verve.com

Sören Barz
VP Corp. Communications & Strategic Initiatives
+49 170 376 9571
soeren.barz@verve.com


About Verve

Verve Group is a fast-growing software platform in the advertising technology industry, connecting advertisers seeking to buy digital ad space with publishers monetizing their content. Driven by its mission “Let’s make media better.” Verve provides responsible, AI-driven advertising solutions that deliver superior outcomes for advertisers and publishers. The company focuses on emerging media channels like mobile in-app, connected TV and others. In anticipation of growing demand from users and advertisers for greater privacy, Verve has developed cutting-edge ID-less targeting technology that enables efficient advertising within digital media without relying on identifiers such as cookies or IDFA. Thanks to its strong differentiation and execution, Verve has achieved a revenue CAGR of 32 percent over the past five years reaching reported revenues of 551 million euros in 2025 at an adj. EBITDA margin of 22 percent. Verve's main operational presence is in North America and Europe, and it is registered as a Societas Europaea in Sweden (registration number 517100-0143). Its shares - with the ISIN SE0018538068 - are listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Ticker: VRV) and on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm (Ticker: VER). Verve has an outstanding bond with the ISIN: SE0023848429. The Companies certified advisor on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; contact info: info@fnca.se.


Catch-up with Verve on upcoming conferences and roadshows in 2026

22.04.2026

Munich Capital Markets Conference (MKK)

Munich, Germany

28.04.2026

AIRTIME Digital Platform Summit

virtual

11.05.2026

Equity Forum Spring Conference 2026

Frankfurt, Germany

14.05.2026

Needham Technology, Media & Consumer Conference

virtuell

03./04.06.2026

William Blair Annual Growth Stock Conference

Chicago, USA

16.06.2026

Capital Markets Day 2026 at Citigroup HQ

New York, USA

 

2301248  31.03.2026 CET/CEST

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