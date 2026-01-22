Verve Group Unifies Jun Group and Captify US Under Verve For Advertisers, Reinforcing its Strategy for Brands and Agencies

Verve Group Aktie
Stockholm, January 22, 2026 — Verve Group SE (ISIN: SE0018538068), a fast-growing software platform in the advertising technology industry, today unveiled Verve For Advertisers, its new unified brand for its activities with brands and advertisers. Verve brings together the company’s brand and agency capabilities by combining the strengths of Jun Group and Captify into a single, powerful branded offering in the US market. Due to the strong brand recognition Captify has built locally, Captify UK and Australia will continue to operate as Captify in those markets.
With the launch of Verve For Advertisers, Verve is further consolidating its strategy for brands and advertisers, uniting its omnichannel ad solutions under one advertiser-facing brand. At its core, Verve For Advertisers combines Verve’s proprietary data assets with AI-driven decisioning technology to empower brands and agencies to achieve stronger, more measurable outcomes across the marketing funnel.
In line with the advertising industry’s shift toward a more privacy-first, ID-less ecosystem, Verve For Advertisers brings together Jun Group’s consent-based, zero-party data and Captify’s industry-leading search intent signals to create a high-fidelity intelligence layer. This foundation is powered by direct data and media integrations with leading publishers, apps, and conversational (LLM) AI platforms.
“Over the past several years, we have deliberately built a scalable advertising technology platform that combines quality supply, proprietary signals, and AI to create measurable impact for advertisers,” said Remco Westermann, CEO of Verve Group. “Our new brand, Verve For Advertisers, brings our advertiser-facing solutions together and reflects Verve’s commitment to advertisers and their agencies as a central growth driver. By unifying our strongest data assets and AI-driven execution, we are significantly strengthening our ability to deliver scale, performance, and outcomes for advertisers.”
The launch of Verve For Advertisers further reinforces Verve Group’s continued consolidation following the successful integrations of Jun Group and Captify, unifying the teams and aligning complementary data, technology, and commercial capabilities across the group.
