Verve Therapeutics: Why Great Results Aren't Enough

To an outside observer, it might seem like the cards are unfairly stacked against Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VERV). The clinical-stage biotechnology stock is developing one-and-done therapies that employ a twist on CRISPR-based gene editing.Verve Therapeutics' most advanced new treatment candidate, VERVE-101, produced positive results in its first clinical trial. Inexperienced biotechnology investors were dealt a painful lesson, though, when the stock tanked more than 40% in response to the seemingly great news.If Verve Therapeutics ' dramatic stock price activity left your head spinning, you're not alone. Let's take a closer look at what happened so it isn't so easy to get caught off guard in the future.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel