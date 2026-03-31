Very strong order intake in the first quarter as conflict delayed revenue recognition

In the first quarter of 2026, demand in the semiconductor industry remained high. This led to very strong growth in order intake at VAT. However, due to conflict-related and temporary disruptions in its supply chain and adjustments to customer specifications, VAT now expects sales for the first quarter of 2026 of around CHF 215 million and below the guidance given at the beginning of March of CHF 240–260 million. The book-to-bill ratio is expected to be around 1.6x for the first quarter.

The outbreak of the Middle East conflict in late February led to partial and temporary disruptions in VAT’s supply chain. Furthermore, late delivery of certain components and materials resulted in short-term adjustments to existing orders. In total, the negative impact on sales is estimated at approximately CHF 25 to 30 million in the first quarter. The situation has since been mitigated, and the reconfigured orders are expected to be delivered during the second quarter.

VAT confirms positive outlook for 2026 and expects that order intake, revenue, EBITDA, EBITDA margin, net profit, and free cash flow for the full year 2026 will exceed the 2025 levels.

More details will be provided during the trading update for the first quarter of 2026 on April 16, 2026.