Very successful financial year 2021

The Geberit Group looks back on an extremely successful, but from an operational point of view very challenging financial year. In the last six quarters, net sales grew around three times faster than the long-term average. At the same time, this sudden strong growth represented an extremely challenging situation for the entire organisation. The further increase in results compared to the previous year was based on the structural and financial strength as well as the prudent crisis management right from the start of the COVID 19 pandemic. This enabled the company to further consolidate its position as leading supplier of sanitary products and gain market shares. In 2021, consolidated net sales rose by 15.9% to CHF 3,460 million - the strongest sales growth since going public in 1999. Operating profit (EBIT) grew by 16.9% to CHF 902 million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 26.1% (previous year 25.8%). The increase in the operating result and an improvement in the financial result led to an increase in net income of 17.7% to CHF 756 million, corresponding to a return on net sales of 21.8% (previous year 21.5%). By comparison, earnings per share saw a disproportionate increase of 18.9% to CHF 21.34 due to the positive impact of the share buyback programme.

