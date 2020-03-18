Vesta Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

MEXICO CITY, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: VESTA) ("Vesta") is pleased to invite you to its conference call to discuss the first quarter results of 2020.

The call will take place:

Friday, April 24, 2020

10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

(9:00 a.m.Mexico City time)

The conference call can be accessed by dialing:

US, toll-free: +1-877-705-6003

International, toll: +1-201-493-6725

Mexico, toll-free: +1 800-522-0034

Call replay will be available starting April 24 until May 8 and can be accessed by dialing:

US, toll-free: +1-844-512-2921

International, toll: +1-412-317-6671

Conference ID: 13700033

Vesta's First Quarter 2020 Earnings Results press release will be released after the market close on Thursday, April 23, 2020.

For any queries, please refer to the contact information below.

Investor Contact in Mexico: In New York: Juan Sottil, CFO

jsottil@vesta.com.mx

Tel: +52 55 5950-0070 ext. 133



Fernanda Bettinger, IRO mfbettinger@vesta.com.mx

investor.relations@vesta.com.mx

Tel: +52 55 5950-0070 ext. 163 Barbara Cano

barbara@inspirgroup.com

Tel: +1 646-452-2334

About Vesta

Vesta is a best-in-class, fully integrated real estate company that owns, manages, acquires, sells, develops and re-develops industrial properties in Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, Vesta owned 184 properties located in modern industrial parks in 14 states of Mexico totaling a GLA of 29.8 million ft2 (2.76 million m2). The Company has multinational clients, which are focused in industries such as aerospace, automotive, food and beverage, logistics, medical devices, and plastics, among others. For additional information visit: www.vesta.com.mx

